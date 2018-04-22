Top Stories
Sun, 22 April 2018 at 2:28 pm

Bradley Cooper Sings Live in 'A Star Is Born,' Thanks to Lady Gaga!

Lady Gaga told her director Bradley Cooper they were going to sing live for A Star Is Born filming, and that’s exactly what they did!

“[Gaga] said right from the beginning that there would be a barter. [She said] ‘I’m gonna rely on you to get a performance that’s honest out of me, and I’m gonna make sure that you’re going to turn into a musician. Because we’re going to sing everything live.’ And I went, ‘Wait, what?’” Bradley told Vulture.

“[Singing live] was terrifying, and I really relied on her. I spent about a year and a half taking vocal lessons and preparing,” he added.

A Star is Born, which Bradley also directed, will hit theaters on October 5.
