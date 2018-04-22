Channing Tatum Serves as Grand Marshal & Hangs With Arie Luyendyk Jr. at Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama!

Top Stories
Sun, 22 April 2018 at 6:46 pm

Channing Tatum is off to the races!

The 37-year-old Magic Mike actor acted as the grand marshal for INDYCAR’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by America’s First at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday (April 22) at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I have always loved the excitement of a great race and it’s a privilege to be back in my home state for this event,” Channing said of attending the event.

During his appearance, Channing gave the “drivers start your engines” command to begin the race and then lead the field of competitors to the green flag in a two-seat Indy car driven by The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Photos: INDYCAR
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Channing Tatum

