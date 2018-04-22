Chloe Moretz & Sasha Lane Hug It Out at Tribeca Film Festival 2018

Chloe Moretz wears ruffled sleaves and a vest to the premiere of The Miseducation of Cameron Post at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by her co-star Sasha Lane, who she looked very happy to see and shared a hug with.

This is the second festival the girls have brought their movie to. They also brought it to the Sundance Film Festival where it was picked up for distribution.

Earlier that weekend, Chloe stepped out for some meetings in a trench coat and sneakers, as well as getting in some family time with her brother Trevor.

Also pictured: Chloe wearing her Dale Earnhardt Jr jacket and Vince pants while going out with friends late last week in NYC.

FYI: Sasha is wearing Pedro Garcia.