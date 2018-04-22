Chris Pratt & Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Have Funny Instagram Exchange Over Working Out

This Instagram comment exchange between Chris Pratt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is definitely going to make you smile.

On the social media photo sharing platform, Chris posted a video of him getting his sweat on while on the treadmill.

“For today’s workout I super set hyper-mini-sprints with ultimate-handsome-power-walking followed by a quick set of victory dance fist,” Chris posted. “Got the entire workout done in under 20 seconds. Burned probably twohundredthousand calories minimum. #avengers #assemble.”

Then, The Rock commented, “I bow down to your fitness ways king.”

See what happened next in the gallery…