Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 9:47 am

Chris Pratt & Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Have Funny Instagram Exchange Over Working Out

Chris Pratt & Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Have Funny Instagram Exchange Over Working Out

This Instagram comment exchange between Chris Pratt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is definitely going to make you smile.

On the social media photo sharing platform, Chris posted a video of him getting his sweat on while on the treadmill.

“For today’s workout I super set hyper-mini-sprints with ultimate-handsome-power-walking followed by a quick set of victory dance fist,” Chris posted. “Got the entire workout done in under 20 seconds. Burned probably twohundredthousand calories minimum. #avengers #assemble.”

Then, The Rock commented, “I bow down to your fitness ways king.”

See what happened next in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris pratt the rock instagram exchange 01
chris pratt the rock instagram exchange 02

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr