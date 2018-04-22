Top Stories
Sun, 22 April 2018 at 1:30 pm

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy Run Into Sienna Miller in NYC

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy Run Into Sienna Miller in NYC

Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy ran into actress Sienna Miller in New York City.

It looks like Claire and Hugh were out for a walk and bumped into Sienna, who was donning her workout gear.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Danes

If you missed the news, Claire announced she is pregnant! The couple are expecting their second child later this year. Congrats again to the happy couple on the amazing news!

Check out the photos of the celebs meeting up in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, Pregnant Celebrities

