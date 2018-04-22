Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy Run Into Sienna Miller in NYC

Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy ran into actress Sienna Miller in New York City.

It looks like Claire and Hugh were out for a walk and bumped into Sienna, who was donning her workout gear.

If you missed the news, Claire announced she is pregnant! The couple are expecting their second child later this year. Congrats again to the happy couple on the amazing news!

