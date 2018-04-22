Top Stories
Sun, 22 April 2018 at 7:23 pm

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hangs on Tight in New 'Skyscraper' Poster!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hangs on Tight in New 'Skyscraper' Poster!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is holding on tight!

The 45-year-old star is featured on the new poster for his upcoming film Skyscraper, which hits theaters on July 13.

In the movie, Dwayne plays FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.

The movie also co-stars Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber and Hannah Quinlivan.

Check out the poster below!
skyscraper poster

Photos: Legendary / Universal
