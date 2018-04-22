Ed Sheeran & Fiancee Cherry Seaborn Look So Cute Together at Sky Bet Championship

Ed Sheeran and his fiancee Cherry Seaborn look so cute together!

The 27-year-old singer and his longtime love, 25, were in attendance at the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa at Portman Road on Saturday (April 21) in Ipswich, England.

Aston Villa won the match 4-0.

Ed and Cherry announced their engagement back in January. Fans actually thought the couple secretly wed weeks after the announcement, but Ed denied the rumors.

