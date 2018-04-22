Eminem Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety

Eminem has posted on social media to celebrate 10 years of sobriety, which happened on Friday (April 20).

The 45-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Saturday (April 21), writing, “Celebrated my 10 years yesterday.”

Eminem also posted a photo of his 10 year sobriety chip, along with his sobriety message. The photo now has over a million likes and thousands of comments supporting him.

Congratulations to Eminem on his continued sobriety.

