Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 12:00 pm

Eminem Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety

Eminem has posted on social media to celebrate 10 years of sobriety, which happened on Friday (April 20).

The 45-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Saturday (April 21), writing, “Celebrated my 10 years yesterday.”

Eminem also posted a photo of his 10 year sobriety chip, along with his sobriety message. The photo now has over a million likes and thousands of comments supporting him.

Congratulations to Eminem on his continued sobriety.

