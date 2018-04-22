Gigi Hadid Sends a Message With Her Phone Case

Top Stories
Sun, 22 April 2018 at 3:54 pm

Gigi Hadid‘s hair flows in the wind while out and about on Saturday (April 21) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model shared a message about social media oh her iPhone case.

“Social Media seriously harms your mental health,” her case reads.

Earlier in the week, Gigi‘s ex Zayn Malik was seen leaving her apartment in the city, wearing the same outfit he showed up in the day before. Gigi also reportedly liked one of his Instagram posts shortly after he left.

The two announced their split back in March after two years of dating. Zayn‘s new single “Let Me” was written about their relationship.
