Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Take Her Kids to the Park!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hit the playground as they enjoy an afternoon outing at the park on Saturday afternoon (April 21) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old singer looked chic in a tan sweater and acid-washed jeans while the 41-year-old country singer looked cool in a black shirt and baseball hat as they hung out with her three kids Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4 (not pictured).

Last week, Gwen announced that she will be heading to Las Vegas to begin her Just a Girl residency starting on June 27!

