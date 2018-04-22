Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 9:59 am

Has Kate Middleton's Role in the Royal Wedding Been Revealed?

Has Kate Middleton's Role in the Royal Wedding Been Revealed?

Will Kate Middleton have a role in the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next month? A source is saying she will just be among the many beloved guests!

“Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth,” a source told Vanity Fair. “They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day.”

Duchess Kate is due to give birth to the third royal baby any day now.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr