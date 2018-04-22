Top Stories
Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 3:17 pm

Irina Shayk Flies to Barcelona for Pronovias Bridal Photo Call!

Irina Shayk Flies to Barcelona for Pronovias Bridal Photo Call!

Irina Shayk looks so stunning at a photo call for a Pronovias Bridal fitting during Barcelona Bridal Week 2018 on Sunday (April 22) in Barcelona, Spain.

The 32-year-old supermodel posed along side the Pronovias artistic director Hervé Moreau for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

After the event, Hervé posted on his social media about the event. He shared a photo of him with Irina and captioned the pic, “My muse @irinashayk in Tetuan jumpsuit.”

Check out all the photos from the event in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
irina shayk pronovias 01
irina shayk pronovias 02
irina shayk pronovias 03
irina shayk pronovias 04
irina shayk pronovias 05
irina shayk pronovias 06
irina shayk pronovias 07
irina shayk pronovias 08
irina shayk pronovias 09
irina shayk pronovias 10
irina shayk pronovias 11
irina shayk pronovias 12
irina shayk pronovias 13
irina shayk pronovias 14
irina shayk pronovias 15

Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Irina Shayk

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr
  • YupVideoFever

    Someone could be pregnant again…