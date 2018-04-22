Irina Shayk Flies to Barcelona for Pronovias Bridal Photo Call!

Irina Shayk looks so stunning at a photo call for a Pronovias Bridal fitting during Barcelona Bridal Week 2018 on Sunday (April 22) in Barcelona, Spain.

The 32-year-old supermodel posed along side the Pronovias artistic director Hervé Moreau for the event.

After the event, Hervé posted on his social media about the event. He shared a photo of him with Irina and captioned the pic, “My muse @irinashayk in Tetuan jumpsuit.”

