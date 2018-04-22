Is Pippa Middleton Pregnant & Expecting First Child with James Matthews?

A new report is emerging suggesting Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Duchess Kate Middleton, is pregnant!

The 34-year-old sister to Duchess and her husband, James Matthews, 42, were married in May of last year.

The Sun reported the news and People did as well, but a rep would not comment on the speculation.

If you don’t know, Duchess Kate is also currently pregnant! So it looks like the sisters are pregnant simultaneously. Duchess Kate is said to be due any day now, while Pippa is reportedly in the early stages of her pregnancy.

Congrats to Pippa and James, if the news is true!