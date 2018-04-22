Jason Aldean Notches Fourth Billboard 200 No. 1 Album With 'Rearview Town'!

Jason Aldean is on top!

The country singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as of this week, according to the chart company.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Aldean

Rearview Town is the first country album to hit No. 1 in 2018, and Jason‘s fourth consecutive album to reach the top slot.

The album pushed 183,000 equivalent album units in its first week, with 162,000 of those being traditional album sales. This is the largest week in terms of overall units and albums sales for any country record this year!

His 2016 album They Don’t Know, 2014′s Old Boots, New Town and 2012′s Night Train all hit No. 1 as well. Congratulations, Jason!

See the full Top 10 inside…

1. Jason Aldean, Rearview Town

2. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

3. Breaking Benjamin, Ember

4. The Greatest Showman Soundtrack

5. John Prine, The Tree of Forgiveness

6. The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

7. XXXTENTACION, ?

8. Migos, Culture II

9. Black Panther: The Album

10. Pentatonix, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1