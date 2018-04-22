Kanye West Says He's Producing a Nas Album Coming This June!

Kanye West has been quite busy in the studio!

The 40-year-old Yeezus rapper recently revealed that he’s releasing an album of his own, plus a collaborative album with Kid Cudi under the group name Kids See Ghost, this May. And that’s far from all!

On Sunday (April 22), Kanye revealed on Twitter that he’s been hand-producing records for more artists, including Pusha T, Teyana Taylor – and now, Nas too!

“I’m hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place 😂Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah…Nas June 15th,” he wrote.

Are you excited to hear all this new music?!