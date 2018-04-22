Top Stories
Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 9:36 pm

Kanye West Says He's Producing a Nas Album Coming This June!

Kanye West Says He's Producing a Nas Album Coming This June!

Kanye West has been quite busy in the studio!

The 40-year-old Yeezus rapper recently revealed that he’s releasing an album of his own, plus a collaborative album with Kid Cudi under the group name Kids See Ghost, this May. And that’s far from all!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

On Sunday (April 22), Kanye revealed on Twitter that he’s been hand-producing records for more artists, including Pusha T, Teyana Taylor – and now, Nas too!

“I’m hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place 😂Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah…Nas June 15th,” he wrote.

Are you excited to hear all this new music?!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kanye West, Nas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr