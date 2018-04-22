Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Wrap Up Their Saturday at Coachella

Hailey Baldwin wears a denim jacket as she heads back to her ride on Saturday night (April 21) in Indio, Calif.

The 21-year-old model was joined by her BFF Kendall Jenner as they departed from the festival grounds at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival.

Kendall and Hailey caught quite a few performances that night, including Beyonce.

Earlier that day, Kendall shared a photo wearing a barely there bikini. Check it out if you missed it!

Be sure to catch Hailey on an all new episode of Drop The Mic, which will feature her rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes, TONIGHT (April 22) on TBS.