Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 11:41 pm

Kim Kardashian Posts Sultry Photo in Bed Taken by Husband Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian is definitely Kanye West‘s muse.

The stunning 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star posted a stunning photograph on Sunday (April 22) on her Instagram.

The shot, which featured Kim in just a pair of panties and nothing else, was tagged in Turks & Caicos.

“HAPPY SUNDAY 📷 KANYE,” she captioned the hot shot.

Kim recently revealed on her social media that she’s on a cleanse.

“Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs down. I didn’t see any weight difference until today so that’s motivation I needed today. I am only 5’3 so this makes a big difference and for the next 3 days it’s all liquids. Pray for me please 😜,” she wrote on Twitter.

