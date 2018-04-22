Kristen Stewart Joins Cannes Film Festival Jury

Kristen Stewart wears a biker jacket while leaving lunch on Friday (April 20) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress made sure to tip the valet after getting her car.

It was recently announced that Kristen has joined the jury at the upcoming 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France, Variety reports.

Kristen will join Ava DuVernay under the guide of Cate Blanchett as jury president. Also joining the jury are Chinese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burundian singer Khadja Nin and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev.