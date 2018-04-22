Top Stories
Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 12:13 am

Lily James & Tessa Thompson Step Out for 'Little Woods' Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Lily James & Tessa Thompson Step Out for 'Little Woods' Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Lily James suits up for the premiere of her new movie Little Woods on Saturday (April 21) held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Tessa Thompson, James Badge Dale, Charlie Ray Reid, and Luke Kirby.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily James

Little Woods “tells the story of two sisters, Ollie (Tessa) and Deb (Lily), who are driven to work outside the law to better their lives. For years, Ollie has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister,” Deadline reports.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Patrick Lewis for StarPix
Posted to: 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, Charlie Ray Reid, James Badge Dale, Lily James, Luke Kirby, Tessa Thompson

