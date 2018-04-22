Michelle Monaghan Takes On Hosting Duties at Thirst Gala 2018

Michelle Monaghan sparkles while walking the carpet at the 2018 Thirst Gala held at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday (April 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress served as host at the 9th annual event, which raised over $250,000 for The Thirst Project.

There was a little High School Musical reunion that night with stars Monique Coleman and Olesya Rulin with director/choreographer Kenny Ortega.

Also in attendance were honoree Cameron Boyce and his Bunk’d co-star and BFF Karan Brar, Power Rangers co-stars RJ Cyler and Dacre Montgomery, Laura Marano, Garrett Clayton, siblings Thomas and Brielle Barbusca, Steven R. McQueen, On My Block‘s Ronni Hawk, Luke Benward, Famous In Love‘s Niki Koss, Sophie Reynolds, Tegan Marie, and Candis Cayne.

FYI: Michelle is wearing an Alice Temperley dress. Garrett is wearing a Topman suit. Dacre is wearing head to toe Salvatore Ferragamo.