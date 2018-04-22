Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 1:32 pm

Michelle Monaghan Takes On Hosting Duties at Thirst Gala 2018

Michelle Monaghan Takes On Hosting Duties at Thirst Gala 2018

Michelle Monaghan sparkles while walking the carpet at the 2018 Thirst Gala held at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday (April 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress served as host at the 9th annual event, which raised over $250,000 for The Thirst Project.

There was a little High School Musical reunion that night with stars Monique Coleman and Olesya Rulin with director/choreographer Kenny Ortega.

Also in attendance were honoree Cameron Boyce and his Bunk’d co-star and BFF Karan Brar, Power Rangers co-stars RJ Cyler and Dacre Montgomery, Laura Marano, Garrett Clayton, siblings Thomas and Brielle Barbusca, Steven R. McQueen, On My Block‘s Ronni Hawk, Luke Benward, Famous In Love‘s Niki Koss, Sophie Reynolds, Tegan Marie, and Candis Cayne.

FYI: Michelle is wearing an Alice Temperley dress. Garrett is wearing a Topman suit. Dacre is wearing head to toe Salvatore Ferragamo.
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 01
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 02
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 03
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 04
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 05
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 06
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 07
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 08
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 09
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 10
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 11
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 12
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 13
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 14
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 15
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 16
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 17
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 18
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 19
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 20
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 21
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 22
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 23
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 24
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 25
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 26
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 27
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 28
michelle monaghan takes on hosting duties at thirst gala 2018 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brielle Barbusca, Cameron Boyce, Candis Cayne, Dacre Montgomery, Garrett Clayton, Karan Brar, Kenny Ortega, laura marano, Luke Benward, Michelle Monaghan, Monique Coleman, Niki Koss, Olesya Rulin, RJ Cyler, Ronni Hawk, Sophie Reynolds, Steven R. McQueen, Thomas Barbusca

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr