Sun, 22 April 2018 at 10:50 am

Michelle Rodriguez Promotes Twin Galaxies H1Z1 Pro League Opening!

Michelle Rodriguez Promotes Twin Galaxies H1Z1 Pro League Opening!

Michelle Rodriguez walks the red carpet at the opening weekend of the Twin Galaxies H1Z1 Pro League held at Caesars Entertainment Studios on Saturday (April 21) in Las Vegas.

The 39-year-old actress was joined at the event by TV host Kristine Leahy. The pair co-hosted the event together.

“With the insane growth and popularity of the Battle Royale video game format, anticipation for the start of the world’s first professional Battle Royale Esports league has been off the charts,” Jace Hall, co-chairman of Twin Galaxies, said in a statement of the women hosting. “We can’t think of a better team to bring this spectacle to life than Michelle Rodriguez, avid gamer and one of the world’s most accomplished action movie and TV stars and Kristine Leahy, highly regarded network sports anchor and TV host.”

If you don’t know, the league is the first battle royale esports league created where 15 teams battle it out all at the same time on the same stage.
