Prince Harry Poses with London Marathon Winners Eliud Kipchoge & Vivian Cheruiyot

Prince Harry poses with the two winners of the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday (April 22) in London, England.

Eliud Kipchoge won the men’s race in a time of 2:04:17 and Vivian Cheruiyot won the women’s race in 2:18.31​! Congratulations to the two winners for their hard work and amazing wins!

In addition, Prince Harry also posed for photos with some of the other competitors at the race, including Mo Farah, who came in third, as well as other first place winners David Weir and Madison de Rozario.

Queen Elizabeth also made an appearance to kick off the marathon!