Sarah Paulson Goes Makeup-Free While Shopping with Amanda Peet

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet make their way out of a store as they do some shopping on Melrose Place on Thursday afternoon (April 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old American Horror Story actress went makeup-free in a green jacket and white pants while the 46-year-old Brockmire actress looked chic in a black jacket over a printed maxi dress for their afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Paulson

The latest trailer for Sarah‘s upcoming movie Ocean’s 8 was recently released.

The highly-anticipated movie hits theater on June 8.