Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Shania Twain is speaking out after saying she would have voted for Donald Trump in an interview with The Guardian.

The “You’re Still The One” Canadian singer issued a statement on Sunday (April 22) to clarify her thoughts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shania Twain

“I would like to apologize to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context,” she said.

“I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

Click here to read the original interview.