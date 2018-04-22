Shania Twain Says She Would Have Voted for Donald Trump for President

Top Stories
Sun, 22 April 2018 at 6:18 pm

Shania Twain is opening up about her politics.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Canadian “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” superstar revealed that she would have voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. presidential election if she could have voted.

“I would have voted for [Trump] because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bulls–t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?” she explained.

For more from Shania, visit TheGuardian.com.
