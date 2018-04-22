Shawn Mendes & Kylie Minogue Perform at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Party!

Shawn Mendes hits the stage to perform at Queen Elizabeth‘s 92nd birthday party on Saturday night (April 21) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 19-year-old singer looked handsome in pink-tinted suit and white shirt as he performed a couple of his songs during the party.

Other performers at the party included Kylie Minogue, Shaggy, and Sting.

Also in attendance at the birthday party was British hunk Luke Evans.

