Top Stories
Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Verne Troyer Dead - Mini-Me from 'Austin Powers' Dies at 49

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle Rewears Her Favorite Blazer at Event with Prince Harry!

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Writes Touching Note Following His Passing

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest Responds to Low Ratings for 'American Idol'

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 12:59 am

Shawn Mendes & Kylie Minogue Perform at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Party!

Shawn Mendes & Kylie Minogue Perform at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Party!

Shawn Mendes hits the stage to perform at Queen Elizabeth‘s 92nd birthday party on Saturday night (April 21) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 19-year-old singer looked handsome in pink-tinted suit and white shirt as he performed a couple of his songs during the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Other performers at the party included Kylie Minogue, Shaggy, and Sting.

Also in attendance at the birthday party was British hunk Luke Evans.

Find out which royal family members attended the party here!

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 01
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 02
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 03
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 04
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 05
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 06
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 07
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 08
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 09
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 10
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 11
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 12
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 13
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 14
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 15
shawn mendes kylie minogue perform at queen elizabeth birthday party 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kylie Minogue, Queen Elizabeth, Shaggy, Shawn Mendes, Sting

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Avicii's brother has arrived in Oman to find answers about his passing - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's new video includes a subtle tribute for Manchester - Just Jared Jr
  • The Rock surprised a girl who asked him to prom - TooFab
  • Grey's Anatomy was just renewed for another season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch was spotted kissing Kiernan Shipka while filming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr