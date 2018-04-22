Top Stories
Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 8:35 pm

Sofia Richie Goes Business Casual For Weekend Outing

Sofia Richie wears slacks with a cropped tank while out and about on Saturday (April 21) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old model stepped out sans boyfriend Scott Disick to grab a lunch with a couple of her girlfriends.

The day before, Sofia and Scott stopped by the beach in Malibu for some relaxation.

The pair seem to be almost inseparable, even taking trips together out town. Most recently, they were seen enjoying some pool time with his kids in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
