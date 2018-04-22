Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip & Princess Sofia Release Statement on Avicii's Death

Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are mourning the death of of DJ Avicii (aka Tim Bergling) after his tragic death this week.

If you don’t know, the superstar performed at their wedding back in 2015.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news that Tim Bergling has died. We are grateful that we got to know him and admired him as an artist and the nice person he was,” the royal couple said in a statement. “He made our wedding unforgettable with his amazing music. Our warmest thoughts go out to his family.”

Our continued thoughts are with Avicii‘s loved ones during this time.