Sun, 22 April 2018 at 10:13 pm

The Crown's Matt Smith Speaks Out About Claire Foy Pay Disparity Controversy

The Crown's Matt Smith Speaks Out About Claire Foy Pay Disparity Controversy

The Crown star Matt Smith is speaking out about the controversial pay disparity between himself and co-star Claire Foy, which producers apologized for in March.

The actor revealed his thoughts in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Mapplethorpe at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.

Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly. I support her completely, and I am pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for that because that what’s needed to happen. Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind we need to strive to make this better, a more even playing field, for everyone involved — but not just in our industry, in all industries.”

It is still unclear at this time whether Netflix and producers provided additional compensation to Claire upon the revelation of the disparity.

For more, visit HollywoodReporter.com.
