Zendaya Talked Hollywood Beauty Standards at Beautycon 2018
Zendaya strikes a fierce pose at 2018 Beautycon held at the Javits Center on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.
The 21-year-old actress and singer wore a colorful, pattern filled dress for the beauty event.
During the convention, Zendaya took to the stage to talk about beauty standards in Hollywood.
“I am Hollywood’s acceptable version of a black girl, and that has got to change,” Zendaya said.
Right before the event, Zendaya took to her Instagram to share a photo getting ready – and doing her own glam!
“I’m almost ready…I swear,” she captioned the cute pic. Check it out below!