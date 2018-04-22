Top Stories
Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 7:23 pm

Zendaya Talked Hollywood Beauty Standards at Beautycon 2018

Zendaya Talked Hollywood Beauty Standards at Beautycon 2018

Zendaya strikes a fierce pose at 2018 Beautycon held at the Javits Center on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress and singer wore a colorful, pattern filled dress for the beauty event.

During the convention, Zendaya took to the stage to talk about beauty standards in Hollywood.

“I am Hollywood’s acceptable version of a black girl, and that has got to change,” Zendaya said.

Right before the event, Zendaya took to her Instagram to share a photo getting ready – and doing her own glam!

“I’m almost ready…I swear,” she captioned the cute pic. Check it out below!

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 01
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 02
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 03
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 04
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 05
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 06
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 07
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 08
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 09
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 10
zendaya gets colorful at beautycon 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr