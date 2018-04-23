Top Stories
Mon, 23 April 2018 at 3:05 pm

'13 Reasons Why' Stars Attend Special Screening Event in Tokyo!

'13 Reasons Why' Stars Attend Special Screening Event in Tokyo!

13 Reasons Why is going global!

The stars of the hit Netflix series attended a special screening event on Monday (April 23) in Tokyo, Japan.

Actors Dylan Minnette and Alisha Boe, as well as executive producer Brian Yorkey, all attended the drama’s screening event.

13 Reasons Why is getting a second season, with 13 more episodes coming to the streaming service soon. There’s no premiere date just yet, but with production wrapped, it is expected to arrive sometime this spring or summer.

