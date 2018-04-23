A New Prince Album of Previously Unreleased Songs Is Being Released This Fall

There’s a new posthumous Prince release coming.

Following the second anniversary of the late music icon’s death, his estate released the original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” in memory of his passing, as well as previously unseen footage from a rehearsal.

And now, there’s an even bigger release coming.

“We’re working on a release for the fall — a full-length album,” Troy Carter told Variety.

“Michael Howe, who’s been working with us on the archive, has done a tremendous job of finding some special pieces of work, and one of the pieces that he found, all of us fell in love with it and decided this was special enough for fans to hear. So we’re putting the final touches on it — it’ll come in the fall.”

For more on the release, head to Variety.com.