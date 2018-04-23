Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 5:33 pm

A New Prince Album of Previously Unreleased Songs Is Being Released This Fall

A New Prince Album of Previously Unreleased Songs Is Being Released This Fall

There’s a new posthumous Prince release coming.

Following the second anniversary of the late music icon’s death, his estate released the original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” in memory of his passing, as well as previously unseen footage from a rehearsal.

And now, there’s an even bigger release coming.

“We’re working on a release for the fall — a full-length album,” Troy Carter told Variety.

Michael Howe, who’s been working with us on the archive, has done a tremendous job of finding some special pieces of work, and one of the pieces that he found, all of us fell in love with it and decided this was special enough for fans to hear. So we’re putting the final touches on it — it’ll come in the fall.”

For more on the release, head to Variety.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Prince, troy carter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr