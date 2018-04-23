Top Stories
Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 2:54 am

Amanda Seyfried Looks Pretty on the Red Carpet at the Opening Night of 'Belleville'

Amanda Seyfried Looks Pretty on the Red Carpet at the Opening Night of 'Belleville'

Amanda Seyfried is looking so pretty on the red carpet!

The 32-year-old actress was in attendance at the opening night of Belleville on Sunday (April 22) at Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried

Amanda‘s husband, Thomas Sadowski, is in the play.

Colin Hanks, Tony Hale, Molly Quinn, Chrissie Fit, Holly J. Barrett, Sharon Lawrence, Bonnie Ryan, Christina Ochoa, D’Arcy Carden were all in attendance as well.

Here’s a plot summary of the play: Zack and Abby are American newlyweds who have settled into an idyllic life in Belleville, a Bohemian neighborhood of Paris. But when Abby finds Zack home from work unexpectedly, their picture perfect marriage begins to show cracks, putting their relationship to the test.

Dan Bakkedahl, Elan Gale, Halley Feiffer, Kelley Jakle, Michael Nouri, Adina Porter, Matthew Lillard, Timothy Simons, Jessica Barth and Suzanne Cryer also hit the red carpet on opening night.
Just Jared on Facebook
belleville opening night april 2018 00
belleville opening night april 2018 01 1
belleville opening night april 2018 01 2
belleville opening night april 2018 01 3
belleville opening night april 2018 01 4
belleville opening night april 2018 04
belleville opening night april 2018 05
belleville opening night april 2018 07
belleville opening night april 2018 08
belleville opening night april 2018 09
belleville opening night april 2018 10
belleville opening night april 2018 11
belleville opening night april 2018 15
belleville opening night april 2018 16
belleville opening night april 2018 17
belleville opening night april 2018 18
belleville opening night april 2018 20
belleville opening night april 2018 22 3
belleville opening night april 2018 22
belleville opening night april 2018 23

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adina Porter, Amanda Seyfried, Bonnie Ryan, Chrissie Fit, Christina Ochoa, Colin Hanks, Dan Bakkedahl, darcy carden, Elan Gale, Halley Feiffer, Holly J. Barrett, Jessica Barth, Kelley Jakle, Matthew Lillard, Michael Nouri, Molly Quinn, Sharon Lawrence, Suzanne Cryer, Timothy Simons, Tony Hale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr