Amanda Seyfried Looks Pretty on the Red Carpet at the Opening Night of 'Belleville'

Amanda Seyfried is looking so pretty on the red carpet!

The 32-year-old actress was in attendance at the opening night of Belleville on Sunday (April 22) at Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, Calif.

Amanda‘s husband, Thomas Sadowski, is in the play.

Colin Hanks, Tony Hale, Molly Quinn, Chrissie Fit, Holly J. Barrett, Sharon Lawrence, Bonnie Ryan, Christina Ochoa, D’Arcy Carden were all in attendance as well.

Here’s a plot summary of the play: Zack and Abby are American newlyweds who have settled into an idyllic life in Belleville, a Bohemian neighborhood of Paris. But when Abby finds Zack home from work unexpectedly, their picture perfect marriage begins to show cracks, putting their relationship to the test.

Dan Bakkedahl, Elan Gale, Halley Feiffer, Kelley Jakle, Michael Nouri, Adina Porter, Matthew Lillard, Timothy Simons, Jessica Barth and Suzanne Cryer also hit the red carpet on opening night.