'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Four Contestants Eliminated!

The American Idol votes are in!

After the first live show of the season, the public voted to help narrow down the Top 14 to the best 10 performers.

While six singers got to advance thanks to America’s votes, four other contestants were hand-picked by the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Make sure to check out who made the Top 10!

Make sure to tune into American Idol on Sunday and Mondays at 8 PM on ABC.

Click through the slideshow to find out who got eliminated…