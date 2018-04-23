Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 10:00 pm

'American Idol' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'American Idol' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

American Idol just revealed their Top 10 contestants following the first live show of the season!

Last night, the contestants’ performances were judged by the public for the first time and votes were cast to help narrow down the group to the best 10 singers.

While the public got to select six members of the Top 10, the remaining four contestants were selected by the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Make sure to tune into American Idol on Sunday and Mondays at 8 PM on ABC.

Click through the slideshow to meet American Idol’s top 10…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: American Idol

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr