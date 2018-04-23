Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 5:53 pm

An Animated 'Fast & Furious' Series Is Coming to Netflix!

Get ready to see the Fast & Furious series get animated!

The upcoming series, developed with DreamWorks, has been ordered at Netflix, Variety confirmed on Monday (April 23).

Here’s plot summary for the upcoming show: teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.

“We are excited to extend and expand our successful relationship with Netflix by not only delivering more high-quality DreamWorks programming, but connecting fans of Universal films with fascinating new stories,” said Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation Television.

Meanwhile, the ninth and tenth installments of Fast & Furious hit theaters in April 2020 and April 2021.
