Mon, 23 April 2018 at 9:55 am

Another Royal Tradition Fulfilled After Birth of Kate Middleton & Prince William's Third Child!

Another Royal Tradition Fulfilled After Birth of Kate Middleton & Prince William's Third Child!

An official notice has been placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) has given birth to a baby boy at St Mary’s Hospital on Monday (April 23) in London, England.

The note tells the public, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 am today.” The note continued, “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The palace Twitter account added that, “It is tradition that a framed notice of birth goes on display on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt at the Palace…The notice will be on display for approximately 24 hours. When it is taken down, it is sent to the Privy Council Office so that the details of may be recorded in the Privy Council records.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s third child was born this morning at 11:01, weighing 8lbs 7oz. His name has not yet been revealed.

