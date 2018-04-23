Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Ariana Grande Goes Behind-the-Scenes 'No Tears Left to Cry' Video - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande is taking fans behind the scenes of her amazing “No Tears Left to Cry” music video!

The 24-year-old songstress reveals just how she filmed those trippy scenes where she looks like she’s walking on the ceiling and floating through the sky!

In the BTS video, you can see Ariana walking through revolving rooms and using a harness as she climbs a suspended ladder.

“The concept that we wanted to explore was the orientation that you go through in life and the quest we go through to find the ground again,” director Dave Meyers explained.

Check out the entire BTS video below…
