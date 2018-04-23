Top Stories
Mon, 23 April 2018 at 9:33 am

'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Get Together for Global Press Conference!

A majority of the cast of Avengers: Infinity War assembled on Sunday afternoon (April 22) for a press conference in Los Angeles in advance of their big world premiere.

Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Pratt, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Josh Brolin were all in attendance.

Also joining the star-studded cast was directors Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as producer Kevin Feige and moderator Jeff Goldblum.

“‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ is ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’” Chadwick expressed at the event (via LA Times). “It’s not ‘Black Panther 1.5′ or ‘Black Panther 2′ or anything like that. I think we have a strong presence in the movie, and it was great to have some of these people in Wakanda. But it is its own movie.”

FYI: Scarlett is wearing Chanel. Robert is wearing a Missoni t-shirt.
Credit: Charley Gallay; Photos: Getty
