'Avengers: Infinity War' World Premiere in Los Angeles - Watch the Live Stream!

Avengers: Infinity War is finally here!

The highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie is making its big debut at the world premiere on Monday evening (April 23) in Los Angeles.

Dozens of the film’s stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan and many more are expected to hit the red carpet.

Want to catch the action? The premiere will be streaming live beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Marvel.com, as well as on YouTube.

Watch the stream below!