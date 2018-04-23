Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

The family of Avicii, aka Tim Bergling, has released a statement after his tragic death last week at the young age of 28.

“We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs,” the family wrote (via Variety).

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.

We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way,” they continued, before signing the note, “With love, The Tim Bergling Family.”

No cause of death has been released at this time.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.