Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 1:44 am

Beyonce's Mom Tina Posts Group Photo With Katie Holmes at Coachella!

Beyonce, her mom Tina and Katie Holmes are all bonding at Coachella!

Tina posted the group picture featuring her 36-year-old superstar daughter and the 39-year-old actress on her social media on Sunday (April 22).

“With the talented Katie Holmes❤️❤️❤️ and @beyonce ❤️❤️,” Tina wrote.

And that’s not all! Tina was joined by a bunch of other stars, including Tyler Perry, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Hudson at the event.

If you didn’t know, Bey performed again – sadly without a livestream this time! – at the festival, and once again put on an epic performance. She also had an adorable moment with her sister Solange, as the two fell together on stage.

Check out the pictures from her second performance!

