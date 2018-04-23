Beyonce's Mom Tina Posts Group Photo With Katie Holmes at Coachella!

Beyonce, her mom Tina and Katie Holmes are all bonding at Coachella!

Tina posted the group picture featuring her 36-year-old superstar daughter and the 39-year-old actress on her social media on Sunday (April 22).

“With the talented Katie Holmes❤️❤️❤️ and @beyonce ❤️❤️,” Tina wrote.

And that’s not all! Tina was joined by a bunch of other stars, including Tyler Perry, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Hudson at the event.

If you didn’t know, Bey performed again – sadly without a livestream this time! – at the festival, and once again put on an epic performance. She also had an adorable moment with her sister Solange, as the two fell together on stage.

