Caitlyn Jenner Wears a Blue Dress While Out to Dinner With Sophia Hutchins in Malibu!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are enjoying a nice dinner together!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and reality star and her 21-year-old friend went to Kristy’s Village Cafe on Saturday (April 21) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

The two were also spotted together in the area just a week ago.

Caitlyn wore a blue and white striped maxi dress and low-heeled orange sandals, paired with a black purse.

Earlier in the month, Caitlyn and Sophia were seen making a coffee run at Starbucks in Malibu.