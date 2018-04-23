Top Stories
Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 4:30 am

Caitlyn Jenner Wears a Blue Dress While Out to Dinner With Sophia Hutchins in Malibu!

Caitlyn Jenner Wears a Blue Dress While Out to Dinner With Sophia Hutchins in Malibu!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are enjoying a nice dinner together!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and reality star and her 21-year-old friend went to Kristy’s Village Cafe on Saturday (April 21) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

The two were also spotted together in the area just a week ago.

Caitlyn wore a blue and white striped maxi dress and low-heeled orange sandals, paired with a black purse.

Earlier in the month, Caitlyn and Sophia were seen making a coffee run at Starbucks in Malibu.
Just Jared on Facebook
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins april 2018 malibu 00
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins april 2018 malibu 01
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins april 2018 malibu 02
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins april 2018 malibu 03
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins april 2018 malibu 04

Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr