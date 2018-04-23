Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 7:41 pm

Chloe Moretz Goes Floral For Tribeca Film Fest After Party!

Chloe Moretz looked so chic while stepping out after The Miseducation of Cameron Post premiere!

The 21-year-old actress was spotted while heading to an after party on Sunday night (April 22) in New York City.

Chloe was rocking a floral print dress with bright blue eye shadow, a very different look than her self described “pirate” outfit earlier in the evening.

“Just trying to live my truest pirate life for the #TheMiseducationOfCameronPost premiere at @tribeca!! *insert pirate hook emoji*” Chloe wrote on her Instagram about her premiere outfit.

Chloe was also joined by her older brother and her co-star Sasha Lane at the after party.

