Constance Wu & Henry Golding Debut 'Crazy Rich Asians' Trailer on 'Ellen - Watch Here!

Constance Wu and Henry Golding make their very first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (April 23)!

The 36-year-old actress and Henry, 31, chat with Ellen about the groundbreaking romantic-comedy Crazy Rich Asians, which is the first film in 25 years to have an all-Asian cast.

Crazy Rich Asians follows Rachel (Constance), a Chinese-American economics professor who goes to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick (Henry), only to discover that he comes from an enormously wealthy family from Asia’s old-money set – Watch the trailer below!



