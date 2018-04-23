Top Stories
Constance Wu & Henry Golding Debut 'Crazy Rich Asians' Trailer on 'Ellen - Watch Here!

Constance Wu and Henry Golding make their very first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (April 23)!

The 36-year-old actress and Henry, 31, chat with Ellen about the groundbreaking romantic-comedy Crazy Rich Asians, which is the first film in 25 years to have an all-Asian cast.

Crazy Rich Asians follows Rachel (Constance), a Chinese-American economics professor who goes to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick (Henry), only to discover that he comes from an enormously wealthy family from Asia’s old-money set – Watch the trailer below!


Exclusive: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Trailer

Click inside to watch the rest of Constance Wu and Henry Golding’s The Ellen Show…


‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Stars Talk Groundbreaking Movie

Constance Wu & Henry Golding Have a ‘Crazy Rich Cash Grab’
Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Constance Wu, Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Golding

