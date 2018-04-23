Constance Wu & Henry Golding Debut 'Crazy Rich Asians' Trailer on 'Ellen - Watch Here!
Constance Wu and Henry Golding make their very first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (April 23)!
The 36-year-old actress and Henry, 31, chat with Ellen about the groundbreaking romantic-comedy Crazy Rich Asians, which is the first film in 25 years to have an all-Asian cast.
Crazy Rich Asians follows Rachel (Constance), a Chinese-American economics professor who goes to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick (Henry), only to discover that he comes from an enormously wealthy family from Asia’s old-money set – Watch the trailer below!
Exclusive: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Trailer
Click inside to watch the rest of Constance Wu and Henry Golding’s The Ellen Show…
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Stars Talk Groundbreaking Movie
Constance Wu & Henry Golding Have a ‘Crazy Rich Cash Grab’