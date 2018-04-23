Did Sebastian Stan Just Reveal Some Major 'Avengers: Infinity War' Cameos?

Sebastian Stan is promoting Avengers: Infinity War – but he might have spilled too much! Warning: possible spoilers ahead…

The 35-year-old actor was discussing filming scenes for the upcoming movie during an interview with The Independent – and one thing he said in particular has gotten a lot of attention.

“There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there. I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there. You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there,” he said.

This is seemingly the first confirmation that Samuel, who plays Nick Fury, will appear in the movie. The addition of Michael, who played the original Ant-Man, and Michelle, who is set to play the original Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp, has only added more speculation about the plot.

We’ll find out soon enough! Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.

Picture below: Sebastian poses with fans and grabs gifts outside his hotel on Sunday (April 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.