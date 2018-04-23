Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & Lauren Hashian Welcome Daughter Tiana Gia

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are proud parents to another daughter.

“Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” The Rock captioned a photo of his with the newborn baby on his Instagram account.

The Rock and Lauren have another child together, a daughter named Jasmine, 2. The Rock also has a daughter from a previous relationship, 16-year-old, Simone.

See the baby’s first photo from The Rock’s Instagram…