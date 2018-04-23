Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & Lauren Hashian Welcome Daughter Tiana Gia

Top Stories
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are proud parents to another daughter.

Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” The Rock captioned a photo of his with the newborn baby on his Instagram account.

The Rock and Lauren have another child together, a daughter named Jasmine, 2. The Rock also has a daughter from a previous relationship, 16-year-old, Simone.

See the baby’s first photo from The Rock’s Instagram…

