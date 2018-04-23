Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in 'Alison Lou' Jewelry Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski is the face of Alison Lou‘s new jewelry collection Loucite!

The 26-year-old model looks stunning in photos from the campaign for the fine jewelry line.

In the pics, Emily shows of the designer’s bold earrings and rocks daring pieces, including a sheer trench coat.

“LOUcite: my latest endeavor that I am so excited to share with you all. First, I want to thank Emily – these images are beyond what I could have ever imagined,” designer Alison Chemla wrote on the brand’s Instagram.

Check out the campaign photos below…