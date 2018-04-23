Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in 'Alison Lou' Jewelry Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski is the face of Alison Lou‘s new jewelry collection Loucite!

The 26-year-old model looks stunning in photos from the campaign for the fine jewelry line.

In the pics, Emily shows of the designer’s bold earrings and rocks daring pieces, including a sheer trench coat.

“LOUcite: my latest endeavor that I am so excited to share with you all. First, I want to thank Emily – these images are beyond what I could have ever imagined,” designer Alison Chemla wrote on the brand’s Instagram.

Check out the campaign photos below…
Photos: Jacqueline Harriet/Alison Lou
