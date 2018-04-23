Former President George H.W. Bush in Intensive Care Following Barbara Bush's Funeral

Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care.

The news comes just a few days after former First Lady Barbara Bush‘s funeral on Saturday (April 21).

The former president has been hospitalized in Houston, Texas.

President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant,” his office declared in a statement released on Monday (April 23).

The story is still developing…
Photos: Getty Images
