Gabrielle Union Debuts 'Breaking In' at Atlanta Screening!

Gabrielle Union keeps it chic and sophisticated while hitting the red carpet at the special private screening of her latest film Breaking In held at Regal Atlantic Station on Sunday (April 22) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 45-year-old actress, who also produced the thriller, was joined at the event by producers James Lopez and Jaime Primak Sullivan, as well as The-Dream, Devonta Freeman, Heather Hayslett Packer, Will Packer and Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The movie, directed by James McTeigue, stars Gabrielle as a woman who is visiting her recently deceased father’s secluded estate when burglars suddenly arrive, locking her out and taking her children hostage in demand of the fortunes inside. And she’s not backing down easily.

Breaking In arrives in theaters on May 13 – Watch the first trailer here!

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing an Altuzarra dress.